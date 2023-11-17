Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Oman On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable Friday to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Sultan everlasting well-being and the people of Oman further progress and development under his wise leadership. (pickup previous) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.