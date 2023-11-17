               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait PM Congratulates Oman On Nat'l Day


11/17/2023 2:11:30 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Friday to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day. (pickup previous)
