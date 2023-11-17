Kuwait Oil Price Dipps USD 1.60 To USD 84.71 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.60 to USD 84.71 per barrel on Thursday as opposed to USD 86.31 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
The Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate in the global markets fell each by USD 3.76 and USD 3.76 to settle at USD 77.42 per barrel and USD 72.90 per barrel respectively. (end)
km
