Kuwait Amir Congratulates Morocco On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI on the occasion of his country's national day.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the outstanding achievements that Morocco has accomplished in all fields under the wise leadership of the King, wishing him good health and further progress and prosperity for his country under his wise leadership. (end)

