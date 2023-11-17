Kuwait PM Congratulates Morocco On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Friday to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day. (pickup previous) nhq

