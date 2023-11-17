Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Morocco On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable Friday to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the King everlasting well-being and the people of Morocco further progress and development under his wise leadership. (pickup previous) nhq

