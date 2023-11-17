Japan, China Leaders Reconfirm Promotion Of Strategic Relationship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reconfirmed their stance of promoting a mutually beneficial strategic relationship and maintaining communications for a new era of bilateral ties, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported Friday.

During their face-to-face meeting in San Francisco on Thursday local time, Kishida and Xi agreed that the two countries will maintain close communications at all levels, including the leadership, to build a constructive and stable bilateral relationship, it said.

They also agreed to hold high-level economic talks at an appropriate time on the green economy, medical care and caregiving. In addition, the two leaders reconfirmed the importance of maintaining the principles of the four political documents that the two countries have exchanged in the past, it added.

Kishida said the international community faces a historic turning point in which partnership and discord are complexly entwined. "Japan and China have responsibilities to contribute to global peace and prosperity as leaders of the region and the international community," the premier was quoted as saying.

Xi said that peaceful coexistence, friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development are the right direction that is in line with the interests of the peoples of China and Japan, according to NHK.

Xi added that both countries should understand the general trend of history and the times to manage differences in opinions appropriately.

The two leaders met during a a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the US city.

Meanwhile, Kishida conveyed Japan's concern over China's maritime activities in the East China Sea, including areas near the Senkaku Islands, asking the immediate removal of a Chinese buoy that has been placed in Japan's exclusive economic zone near the islands.

Japan controls the islands. Tokyo maintains the islands are an inherent part of Japan's territory, which China claims and calls Diaoyu. Kishida also requested Xi to promptly resume Japanese seafood imports, as China suspended the imports after Japan started releasing treated and diluted water into the ocean from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in August. (end)

