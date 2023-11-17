Solar Superstorms: The Invisible Threat To Our Internet-Dependent World And Crypto Networks

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Imagine a world where the internet goes dark globally, a scenario not out of a science fiction novel but a real possibility due to solar superstorms. Solar superstorms, a geomagnetic storm, occur when the sun ejects a coronal mass ejection (CME). That is a massive burst of solar plasma and magnetized particles towards Earth.

These events are part of the sun's natural activity cycles. They include the well-known 11-year cycle and a longer Gleissberg cycle of approximately 80-100 years. The latter indicates an increased likelihood of large-scale solar events during solar maxima​.

Historically, the Carrington Event of 1859, a powerful CME, struck Earth, causing widespread disruption to the telegraph system. Today's world, heavily reliant on sophisticated and delicate electronic infrastructure, would face far more severe consequences. A superstorm of similar magnitude could cripple internet connectivity, satellite communications, power grids , and more​​​​.

The current solar cycle, expected to peak around 2025, poses a heightened risk. A study by Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi of the University of California suggests a 1.6 to 12% chance of a catastrophic solar storm occurring in the next decade​​. Professor Peter Becker of George Mason University warns of the significant economic and technological disruptions such an event could cause, including the potential for an“internet apocalypse”​​.

Preparing for these events is challenging due to the unpredictability of solar activity. However, experts recommend enhancing the resilience of internet infrastructure, diversifying data center locations, and developing global shutdown strategies to minimize damage during a geomagnetic storm​​.

Cryptocurrency networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum, based on decentralized networks of computers (nodes), are not immune to these threats. Solar superstorms could disrupt or damage the electronic infrastructure that these networks rely on. With a significant proportion of Ethereum nodes located in North America and Europe, a solar event impacting these regions could have widespread effects on the cryptocurrency market​​.

However, the decentralized nature of these networks offers some resilience. Unlike centralized services, a solar superstorm is unlikely to affect the entire planet simultaneously, meaning parts of the network could continue to operate. This inherent decentralization theoretically provides a better chance of survival for cryptocurrencies than centralized banking systems​​.

