1970 -- Central Bank of Kuwait issues the second edition of the national currency, Dinar, which bore photo of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. The new banknote was smaller than the first issue with more colors and decorations.

1993 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) celebrates re-operation of Shuaiba Refinery, which was destroyed by the Iraqi forces during their occupation of the State of Kuwait. Rebuilding the refinery cost 26 million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD).

1999 -- State of Kuwait and Bahrain signes a diplomatic and consular cooperation agreement.

2011 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expresses dismay at unprecedented behaviors, which were rejected by Kuwaiti people, after some parliament members participated in riots. His Highness the Amir ordered Ministry of Interior and National Guard to take necessary measures to restore order.

2011 -- Ministry of Interior regrets the demonstrations that took place in front of the National Assembly, which resulted in injury of five policemen and a national guard.

2013 -- International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent honors Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Barjas Al-Barjas with Henry Dunant Medal in recognition of his outstanding humanitarian services.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signs a KD four million loan agreement with Cape Verde to fund establishment of health facilities.

2017 -- Kuwait wins three awards in the Arabic Language poetry, art and short stories competitions, part of activities marking Kuwait as capital of Arab Youth.

2019 -- KFAED signs a KD five million loan agreement with Sierre Leone to improve marine environment in the capital, Freetown.

2021 -- Kuwait's permanent representative to UNESCO Adam Al-Mulla announces that Kuwait won membership of the UN agency's Executive Council for 2021-25. (end)

