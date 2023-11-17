US Secretary Of Defense Notes Necessity Of Contacts With His Russian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin noted the need for direct
contact with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.
According to Azernews, the Minister of Defense said this in a
briefing while answering a question about the resumption of
dialogue between the US and Chinese militaries.
"I think it's important for us to be able to talk to our
friends, but also to be able to talk to our opponents. It is
important to keep these communication channels open," the head of
the military institution stressed.
According to Austin, he had the opportunity to speak with Shoigu
even "in the heat of the moment" on the phone.
"Even at the height of all the events with Russia and Ukraine, I
had the opportunity to pick up the phone and talk to the Russian
Defense Minister. I think this is a critical capability that we
need to maintain in order to manage the crisis. Thus, I think it is
a real benefit for the leaders to agree to make sure that those
channels are open," the minister said.
MENAFN17112023000195011045ID1107444829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.