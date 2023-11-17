               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Secretary Of Defense Notes Necessity Of Contacts With His Russian Counterpart


US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin noted the need for direct contact with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.

According to Azernews, the Minister of Defense said this in a briefing while answering a question about the resumption of dialogue between the US and Chinese militaries.

"I think it's important for us to be able to talk to our friends, but also to be able to talk to our opponents. It is important to keep these communication channels open," the head of the military institution stressed.

According to Austin, he had the opportunity to speak with Shoigu even "in the heat of the moment" on the phone.

"Even at the height of all the events with Russia and Ukraine, I had the opportunity to pick up the phone and talk to the Russian Defense Minister. I think this is a critical capability that we need to maintain in order to manage the crisis. Thus, I think it is a real benefit for the leaders to agree to make sure that those channels are open," the minister said.

