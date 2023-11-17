               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Terror Act Prevented In Azerbaijan, Perpetrator Detained


11/17/2023 1:07:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An attack on a foreign embassy has been prevented in Baku, Azernews reports.

In November 2023, M.H. Huseynzade attempted to access the administrative building of a foreign state's diplomatic mission in Baku while armed with the intention of committing a terrorist act.

Following operational activities conducted by Azerbaijan's State Security Service, he has been detained.

The petition filed by an investigator of the State Security Service against Huseynzade was considered in the Sabail District Court of Baku.

By the court's decision, Huseynzade was sentenced to a four-month arrest as a preventive measure.

Huseynzade is accused under articles 28, 214.2.3, and 28, 214.2.6 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Previously, in July of this year, Fawzan Musa Khan, an Afghan citizen who arrived in Azerbaijan with the intent of committing criminal acts during his stay in Baku, conducted surveillance at the embassy of one of the states in order to determine the coordinates of the embassy territory, establish contacts with other persons in order to attract them to a terrorist act, and obtain financial support for the purchase of weapons and explosives. He was apprehended and arrested.

