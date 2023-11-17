Terror Act Prevented In Azerbaijan, Perpetrator Detained

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An attack on a foreign embassy has been prevented in Baku, Azernews reports.
In November 2023, M.H. Huseynzade attempted to access the
administrative building of a foreign state's diplomatic mission in
Baku while armed with the intention of committing a terrorist
act.
Following operational activities conducted by Azerbaijan's State
Security Service, he has been detained.
The petition filed by an investigator of the State Security
Service against Huseynzade was considered in the Sabail District
Court of Baku.
By the court's decision, Huseynzade was sentenced to a
four-month arrest as a preventive measure.
Huseynzade is accused under articles 28, 214.2.3, and 28,
214.2.6 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Previously, in July of this year, Fawzan Musa Khan, an Afghan
citizen who arrived in Azerbaijan with the intent of committing
criminal acts during his stay in Baku, conducted surveillance at
the embassy of one of the states in order to determine the
coordinates of the embassy territory, establish contacts with other
persons in order to attract them to a terrorist act, and obtain
financial support for the purchase of weapons and explosives. He
was apprehended and arrested.
