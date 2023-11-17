Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast Over Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- Pleasant weather conditions are forecast countrywide, on Friday, while moderate conditions prevail in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
Winds will be northwesterly moderate, the JMD also said.
A chance of scattered showers in northern parts may take place during evening hours, the JMD noted.
It will be pleasant and temperatures will range between a high of 21 degrees Celsius and a low of 10 degrees Celsius in Amman.
Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 30 degrees, sliding to 18 degrees at night.
