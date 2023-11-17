QDF Named Founding Partner Of Motogp Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Duty Free (QDF) is named the founding partner of the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 as it plays a pivotal role in supporting the world-renowned motorsport event hosted at the newly upgraded state-of-the-art Lusail International Circuit. The final race weekend will be held from November 17 to 19.

Under the terms of the three-year sponsorship agreement signed in September 2023, QDF is officially assigned to support two major motorsport events hosted at the Lusail International Circuit (LIC), which include: the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, which took place last month and the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar.

With this partnership, QDF will benefit from vast brand exposure to millions of people tuning in through global TV. In addition, the world-leading travel retailer will receive prominent brand visibility throughout the iconic racing venue.

QDF Senior Vice President Thabet Musleh said:“We are proud to support the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, an elite motorsport event and a very valuable addition to Qatar's sporting legacy. Our partnership with Lusail International Circuit took place this year, starting with Formula 1, which was undoubtedly a great success.”

We look forward to continuing this successful partnership in the upcoming years, in which we will be fully committed to enhancing the fan experience at the Lusail International Circuit.”

The LIC has undergone comprehensive renovation earlier this year.

Since its renovation, it has hosted the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 and now the MotoGP TM Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023, both supported by Qatar Duty Free.