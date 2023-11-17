The Grand Gala Ceremony Date & Venue For World Life Style Awards Is Announced

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17 Nov 2023, Dubai, UAE - The anticipation is building as the prestigious World Life Style Awards gears up to honor and celebrate excellence in the field of Luxury Lifestyle. With the official announcement of the Grand Gala Ceremony date and venue, excitement is reaching new heights.



DATE: 08 DEC 2023

VENUE: Movenpick Grand Al bustan hotel, Dubai, UAE.



The World Life Style Awards is renowned for recognizing the finest brands, individuals, and experiences that embody the epitome of luxury Grand Gala Ceremony promises to be an unforgettable evening, complete with an opulent red carpet arrival, elegant cocktail reception, and a sumptuous gourmet dinner. Esteemed guests will be treated to mesmerizing performances and be captivated by the allure of the luxury lifestyle world.



This exclusive event will bring together prominent figures, industry leaders, and influential personalities from around the globe, providing an unparalleled networking opportunity. It is an occasion for elite brands to showcase their achievements and for aspiring luxury lifestyle enthusiasts to gather inspiration.



It is a celebration of the pinnacle of luxury and an opportunity to recognize the visionaries who have shaped the industry. We invite everyone to join us for an evening that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.



The World Life Style Awards is an esteemed platform that recognizes excellence across various sectors, including fashion, travel, hospitality, jewelry, automotive, and more. It honors those who have set the benchmark for luxury, pushing boundaries and redefining the meaning of opulence.



The World Life Style Awards is a prestigious recognition platform that celebrates excellence in the field of Luxury Lifestyle. It acknowledges the brands, individuals, and experiences that epitomize the pinnacle of luxury across various industries. The annual Grand Gala Ceremony brings together the luxury industry, offering an exclusive networking opportunity and a chance to honor the visionaries who have shaped the world of luxury.







