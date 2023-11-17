Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates Offers Free Case Evaluation For SSD Cases

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 16, 2023 3:09 am - Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, a leading law firm focused on personal injury and disability law. The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers benefits to help people with disabilities live more fulfilling lives.

Park Ridge, Illinois : Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, a leading law firm focused on personal injury and disability law. The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers benefits to help people with disabilities live more fulfilling lives. Other benefits include Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI or SSD). Candidates must, however, meet extremely strict requirements in order to be qualified for these benefits; hence, a case evaluation is needed by an experienced attorney.

The difficult and protracted approval process for petitions for disability benefits might take months. The applications themselves are pretty detailed. They must be finished thoroughly and accurately.

There are particular standards that must be met for each handicap as well. Proof of the applicant's impairment must be submitted with every application. This may be confusing due to the numerous diagnoses and symptoms.

Even though only 30% of initial submissions are accepted, the decisions can be contested. This process is difficult and extremely time-consuming. Making decisions about what to include and how to proceed could be very challenging.

For more information about Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates and the legal services offered with FREE CASE Evaluation, individuals can visit the website or call 847-299-0008.

About Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates: Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates is a prominent law firm specializing in personal injury and disability law. With a team of experienced attorneys, they are committed to helping individuals obtain the compensation and support they deserve.

Company: Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates

Address: 479 Business Center Dr., Suite 113

City: Mt Prospect

State: IL

Zip code: 60056

Telephone number: 847-299-0008



Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. is a law firm dedicated to helping disabled individuals required Social Security Disability benefits. Our mission is to provide effective legal services to persons with disabilities seeking benefits from the Social Security Administration.