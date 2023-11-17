Elite Sports Implements Paylite To Automate Its HR And Payroll Functions

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 16, 2023 3:58 am - A leading and reputable Sports Academy in the UAE, Elite Sports, leverages Citytech's flagship software, Paylite to transform its HCM processes.

Paylite® HRMS is thrilled to announce the strategic alliance with Elite Sports, UAE's leading sports academy. The partnership will bring Paylite's innovative HR solutions to Elite Sports, and reduce dependency on manual work with automated processes. Elite Sports Academy has the distinct reputation of being the most recognisable and successful Sports Academy in Dubai for kids providing unrivalled development programmes & participation levels. Since its inception in 2012, the institution has become a full-fledged sports academy in the UAE, offering premium services.

The different modules of Paylite® HRMS are designed for modern businesses to transform their workforce and business processes through technology and innovation. Elite Sports adopted Paylite's modules of HR, Payroll, and Employee Self Service for their UAE operations. The Core HR module will aid Elite Sports HR staff in managing employee databases, employee educational and professional profiles, skill profiles, salary progression, issued asset tracking, and document management for driver's licenses, visas, work permits, passports, and much more. The Payroll module reduces the manual work associated with the payroll process and brings a paperless solution and the power of automation to the business. It effectively reduces the administrative burden of payroll tasks and allows the staff to complete the process in a few easy clicks. Employee Self-Service (ESS) will empower the employees of Elite Sports to complete key HR tasks like applying for leaves, reimbursements, viewing leave balance, accessing the employee directory, etc. on their own. Self Service helps in reducing paperwork and improving employee satisfaction by speeding up various HR processes.

According to the Project Manager, Paylite, "Elite Sports is one of the most premium sporting facilities in the UAE bringing to the region world-class facilities and services. Since its establishment, the academy has widened its horizons to include basketball, football, swimming, gymming, etc. and provides an eclectic sporting choice to enthusiastic children. Paylite's implementation will aid in the further success and growth of Elite Sports as the academy can rid itself of manual work and automate chief HR processes. The autonomy granted with ESS, and automation of HR and Payroll services will make the staff further productive. We look forward to a fruitful alliance with Elite Sports and will continue to provide necessary support and services."

