USD 66.6 Billion Projections For The Avionics Market By 2027

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 16, 2023 7:05 am - The avionics market size is projected to grow from USD 46.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 66.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027.

The Avionics Market is on a trajectory to reach a substantial value of USD 66.6 billion by 2027, witnessing a commendable rise from USD 46.7 billion. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027 underscores the industry's robust expansion. Avionics, encompassing all electronic components managing aircraft operations and passenger safety, plays a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency and safety through advanced technologies.

Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Adoption of Sophisticated Flight Management Systems

A major driver propelling the avionics market is the growing adoption of sophisticated flight management systems by aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The shift towards connected and digital avionics design, especially in general aviation platforms, has been evident. At events like the Aircraft Electronics Association Convention, numerous avionics products aimed at enhancing critical flight operational and maintenance data were introduced. Companies like Honeywell are at the forefront, optimizing next-generation flight management systems for improved fuel efficiency, reduced operating costs, and enhanced safety.

Restraint: Stringent Design Regulations

Despite the momentum, the avionics industry faces challenges in the form of stringent design regulations. The safety of crew and passengers' hinges on the proper functioning of avionics systems, leading to a rigorous certification process. Compliance with regulations, such as those set by the US Federal Aviation Administration, demands significant R&D expenditure, making it a potential restraint for the industry's growth soon.

Opportunity: Planned Fleet Modernization Programs

Planned fleet modernization programs emerge as a significant opportunity for the avionics market. Airlines, seeking to boost the value of existing assets and extend avionics lifecycles, are turning to retrofit options. Major avionics manufacturers are partnering with aviation service companies to integrate and install advanced systems. Contract awards for avionics installations and upgrades, such as the USD 500 million contract to L3Harris Technologies for major avionics upgrade of Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transports, highlight the vast opportunities in this space.

Challenge: High System Complexity and Pilot Training

The complexity of modern avionics systems presents a challenge, requiring proper pilot training for optimum usage. The integration of various subsystems and the complexity of display systems can impact pilot situational awareness and increase workload. Despite extensive training procedures, computational errors remain a concern, leading to recommendations from safety boards for enhanced pilot training.

Avionics Market Ecosystem:

Prominent Companies and Stakeholders

Key stakeholders in the avionics market include avionics providers, private and small enterprises, distributors, suppliers, retailers, and end customers such as airlines, air forces, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Influencers in the market include investors, funders, academic researchers, distributors, service providers, and defense procurement authorities.

Navigation Segment Dominates:

The avionics market is segmented based on application into payload & mission management, traffic & collision management, communication, power & data management, weather detection, flight management, and electronic flight display. The navigation segment is estimated to lead during the forecast period, driven by major airlines enhancing their existing aircraft fleet with the latest electronic equipment for better safety and fuel efficiency.

North America Leads the Charge:

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in 2022, attributed to significant R&D investments by domestic players in advanced avionics systems. The US government's focus on aviation safety and investments by major players like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Piper Aircraft contributes to the region's dominance.

Top Avionics Key Market Players:

The avionics market is dominated by global players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Safran SA, BAE Systems PLC, Meggitt PLC, Astronautics Corporation of America, and Garmin Limited.

