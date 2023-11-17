Flipbuilder's Flipbook Software Simplifies The Flipbook Creation Process

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 16, 2023 7:17 pm - FlipBuilder's flipbook software, Flip PDF Plus Pro, is designed to provide worldwide users with an easy way to create interactive digital flipbooks.

In today's dynamic digital landscape, the hunger for compelling and interactive content is greater than ever. Compared with a digital flipbook, static content often fails to captivate the reader's interest. FlipBuilder unveils its flipbook software ( Flip PDF Plus Pro, for users from all walks of life in pursuit of creating interactive flipbooks.

FlipBuilder's flipbook software allows users to upload their prepared PDFs or images. Then in minutes, they will find their static documents automatically transformed into dynamic digital flipbooks. After conversion, users can start to customize their flipbooks. From templates and themes to background scenes, the software offers a wide range of customization options to help meet one's needs and create attractive flipbooks.

An exceptional feature of FlipBuilder's flipbook software is its ability to integrate multimedia elements. Users can enrich their flipbooks with videos, audio, and hyperlinks, creating an immersive and interactive reading experience. With these multimedia elements, readers are free to watch embedded videos, listen to narration or background music, or jump to the expansion page with a simple click, all without leaving the flipbook.

A great advantage of FlipBuilder's flipbook software is that it provides users with a Hosting Add-on Service. Each user is able to get five points to host publications after creating a hosting account on the FlipBuilder website. One point is used to host one publication for a month. In addition to the online hosting service, users are able to share their flipbooks via email or popular social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.

“We have a strong focus on brand awareness. The flipbook software also supports users to customize logos and fonts for enhancing the brand identity,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder.“It helps that each flipbook embodies a unique and coherent identity, making it memorable and reinforcing the intended brand image.”

