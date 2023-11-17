Canadian Military Shows Ukrainians Being Taught Tactical Combat Casualty Care

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have shown Canadian service members teaching Ukrainian combat medics.

That's according to the X account of Canada's military training mission UNIFIER, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers are taught tactical combat casualty care as part of the training provided on Operation UNIFIER," the post reads.

Since Operation UNIFIER was launched in 2015, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained more than 39,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills. As the Russian invasion started, Canadian instructors left Ukraine but a few months later, training resumed in the United Kingdom, Poland and Latvia.