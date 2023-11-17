EU Condemns Russia's Attacks On Ukrainian Ports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's attack on a civilian ship in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Pivdenniy in Odesa on November 8 shows it disregards human life and uses global food security as a weapon.

That's according to an EU statement issued at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on November 16, Ukrinform reports.

"A recent incident saw a Russian missile striking a Liberia-flagged civilian ship entering the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Pivdennyi, resulting in civilian casualties. According to the UN, Russia has carried out more than 30 attacks on Ukrainian port facilities since its unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, but this attack marked the first time that civilians were reportedly killed and injured on a civilian vessel," the statement said.

The EU stated that this is "a stark reminder of Russia's disregard for human life and its readiness to weaponize global food security and even commercial links to achieve the goals of its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine."

"We condemn Russia's systematic targeting of Ukrainian Black Sea Ports and civilian infrastructure and welcome steps by Ukraine to strengthen alternative export routes, free of Russian control," the statement said.

At the same time, the European Union added that it would continue to support all efforts, including those of the UN, and through the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, to facilitate exports of Ukraine's grain and other agricultural products to the countries most in need.

The EU statement also calls on Russia to "immediately cease its systematic mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages in the temporarily and illegally occupied territory of Ukraine and in Russia."

"We demand the immediate release of all individuals unlawfully deprived of their liberty, including the three arbitrarily detained OSCE staff members. Russia must ensure that all Ukrainians in Russian captivity are treated in full compliance with international humanitarian law," the statement said.

Its authors confirmed that the EU, together with its international partners, would continue to seek justice and full accountability for all damages and crimes committed in connection with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

On November 8, Russia attacked a port in the Odesa region, damaging a Liberian-flagged civilian ship entering the port. The vessel was supposed to transport iron ore to China. The attack killed a port worker and injured three crew members.