UN 'Deeply Concerned' Over Conflict In Myanmar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned” over
the expansion of the conflict in Myanmar, including in Rakhine
State, his spokesman said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"He calls on all parties to adhere to international humanitarian
law and do their utmost to protect civilians," Stephane Dujarric
said in a statement.
Dujarric said Guterres remains committed to working with the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and regional and
international partners to end the violence in line with UN Security
Council Resolution 2669.
Stressing that over 2 million people were displaced in Myanmar,
Dujarric said: "The Secretary-General reaffirms that civilians
should be protected in accordance with international humanitarian
law and those responsible for violations must be held
accountable."
Highlighting the need for unhindered access for the delivery of
urgent humanitarian assistance to the region, Dujarric said the UN
chief also reiterated his solidarity with the people of
Myanmar.
A new conflict in Myanmar's northern Shan State has expanded to
the country's northwest and southeast regions and Rakhine State
since late October, leaving over 200,000 people displaced,
according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian
Affairs.
