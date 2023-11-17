               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN 'Deeply Concerned' Over Conflict In Myanmar


11/17/2023 12:25:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned” over the expansion of the conflict in Myanmar, including in Rakhine State, his spokesman said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"He calls on all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and do their utmost to protect civilians," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric said Guterres remains committed to working with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and regional and international partners to end the violence in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2669.

Stressing that over 2 million people were displaced in Myanmar, Dujarric said: "The Secretary-General reaffirms that civilians should be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law and those responsible for violations must be held accountable."

Highlighting the need for unhindered access for the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to the region, Dujarric said the UN chief also reiterated his solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

A new conflict in Myanmar's northern Shan State has expanded to the country's northwest and southeast regions and Rakhine State since late October, leaving over 200,000 people displaced, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

MENAFN17112023000195011045ID1107444747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search