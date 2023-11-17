Why Antisemitism Is Surging In China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) During the conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, many nations have tried to maintain a neutral stance by not explicitly supporting either side. But despite attempts at balanced commentaries at the top of business and politics, there has been evidence of rising antisemitism in many countries. One of these has been China.

This has come as a surprise. Since 2010, China's political and economic ties with Israel have grown substantially. This includes a dramatic increase in Chinese tourism to Israel , academic links and investment in Israeli science and technology from large Chinese companies such as Baidu, Alibaba and Ping An.

Israel is also important to the Belt and Road Initiative , the massive Chinese overseas investment scheme that has funded construction in the Israeli port of Haifa.

But now – at a government level – there is friction between Beijing and Jerusalem over China's refusal to condemn Hamas's actions and formally declare it to be a terrorist organization. Israel is also angry and dismayed at what it perceives as Beijing's inaction over a rise in online antisemitism in Chinese cyberspace.

But this growth of antisemitism is not connected to China's official position on the war between Hamas and Israel, which is entirely consistent with China's international relations under Xi. Beijing has tended to avoid formally taking sides in conflicts, instead preferring to play the“honest broker” – albeit offering solutions that differ to those of the West.

Examples include China's immediate invitation to the new Taliban rulers in Afghanistan to visit China and talk about the country's involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative after the US withdrawal in 2021. Likewise, China's emphasis upon impartiality over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and its proposal of a 12-point peace plan .

But in the Israel-Palestine situation, China took a very pro-Palestinian position from the late 1940s to the 1980s. Since then, it has continued to favor a two-state solution despite its warmer relations with Israel from 2010.