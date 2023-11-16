Prime Minister Receives Call From Norway Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs the Kingdom of Norway HE Espen Barth Eide.

During the call, His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the principled position of the Kingdom of Norway from Israeli aggression on Gaza, which left thousands of innocent people dead or injured, in addition to destroying facilities as well as public and private property.

His Excellency stressed on the importance of consolidating diplomatic regionally and internationally to reach an immediate ceasefire, open the Rafah border permanently to guarantee the flow of relief and humanitarian aid convoy to the Palestinian people trapped in Gaza. His Excellency also expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern regarding the deterioration of humanitarian conditions in catastrophic fashion inside the strip.

His Excellency stressed Qatar's firm rejection of the Israeli occupation's repeated crimes against civilian facilities, including hospitals, schools, and population centers in The Gaza Strip, considering it a dangerous escalation with grave consequences on the region's security and stability.

For his part, HE the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for its role in evacuating his country's citizens from Gaza.