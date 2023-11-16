Jordanian Imports Of Crude Oil, Derivatives Show Decline In Value For 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom's imports of crude oil and its derivatives, jewellery, cereals and other materials, dropped during the January-August period resulting in an overall decline of

6 per cent in the value of Jordan's imports, to reach JD 12.296 billion, against JD 13.078 billion during the same period of 2022.



According to the monthly report on foreign trade from the Department of Statistics, the Kingdom's imports of crude oil and its derivatives, as well as mineral oils, recorded a decline of 19.2 per cent, while jewellery imports dropped by 28.5 per cent in, cereals by 16.6 per cent and other materials by 3.8 per cent.

By the end of August, the Kingdom's imports of vehicles, motorcycles and its parts rose by 33.1 per cent, machinery, mechanical tools and their parts by 12.3 per cent and electrical devices by 7.4 per cent.