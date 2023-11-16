Safadi Condemns Israeli Raid On Al Shifa Hospital, Blames UN Security Council's Silence For 'Barbaric' Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safdai condemned Israeli troops' raid on Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, saying that the UN Security Council's "silence" enabled the continuity of such war crimes.



"The catastrophe in Al Shifa hospital shows the barbarism the UN Security Council's silence is allowing. We condemn the silence on this brutality. It is providing cover for war crimes. It is unacceptable, unjustifiable. The Council must shoulder its responsibility," Safadi wrote on X, formerly twitter.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli raid on Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza as a "flagrant" violation of international humanitarian law and conventions, mainly the 1949 Geneva Convention which protects civilians in times of war.

The ministry held Israel responsible for the safety of civilians and medical personnel inside the hospital.



Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesman, stressed that Israel's continued attacks, its deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure and use of the collective punishment policy are serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights.



Qudah urged the UN Security Council to assume its legal and ethical responsibilities and place pressure on Israel, the occupying force, to stop its ongoing aggression and cease its unjustifiable attacks on civilians, especially women and children.