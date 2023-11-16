Jordan's Field Hospital To Continue Operation Despite Israeli Attack - Gov't

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin on Thursday said that Israel's bombing of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza reflects Israel's anger at Jordan's steadfastness in ending the war in Gaza, preventing displacement of Palestinians and allowing the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid into the besieged strip.

During an interview with Amen FM Radio, Mubaidin, who is also the government spokesperson, sais that the injury of seven field hospital staff members was a response to“sceptics and the fifth column, who had been questioning the hospital and harming its reputation as well as the reputation of Jordan's armed forces”.

The minister said that Israel is "upset" with Jordan's diplomatic efforts, which led to the adoption of a Jordanian-drafted UN resolution supported by 120 countries.

The resolution demands an end to the aggression against Gaza and the delivery of aid to its residents, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mubaidin reiterated that the field hospital will continue to operate under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, who, since the outbreak of the war on Gaza, emphasised the importance of the hospital in providing healthcare and treatment services to the people of Gaza.

The minister added that His Majesty, during his speech at the joint Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh last week, stressed the importance of creating an international coalition to sustain the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip.

“What is happening in Gaza is more than a war crime; it is a genocide and legitimisation of Israeli power and arrogance, resulting in the complete destruction of all vital facilities, homes, mosques and churches. Whoever bombs a church or a mosque can easily bomb a hospital."