Greenenergybreaks Fuelpositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Partners With Cipher Neutron To Offer Green-Energy Solution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FuelPositive (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) , a Canadian-based, growth-stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, cradle-to-cradle, clean-energy solutions, has placed its initial purchase order with Cipher Neutron Inc. (“CN”) for its unique Anion Exchange Membrane (“AEM”) Electrolyser Technology.

According to the announcement, CN's Green Hydrogen AEM Electrolysers combined with its reversible fuel cell technology can produce hydrogen without using any platinum group metals, including platinum, iridium and ruthenium. FuelPositive is using CN AEM Green Hydrogen Electrolyser Technology because its one of the most innovative, affordable and sustainable green-hydrogen solutions available for producing high-volume, high-pressure green hydrogen. The companies noted that, upon successful testing and benchmarking, the Cipher Neutron AEM Technology will be used to make green hydrogen to produce green ammonia in FuelPositive's commercial systems.“We are very excited to work with Canadian green-hydrogen innovator and manufacturer Cipher Neutron,” said FuelPositive CEO and chair Ian Clifford in the press release.“FuelPositive is testing and benchmarking green-hydrogen technologies worldwide for our systems. We were happily surprised to find out that one of the most promising and impressive green-hydrogen technologies was here, right in our neighborhood. Teaming up with Canadian technology companies and supporting the Canadian economy as we build our green-ammonia solutions aligns with our mission as a company. If everything works out as expected, we hope this is the first of many transactions with Cipher Neutron.”

About FuelPositive

Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, cradle-to-cradle, clean-technology solutions, including an on-farm/onsite, containerized green-ammonia (“NH3”) production system that eliminates carbon emissions from the production of green ammonia. By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, FuelPositive aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The company's on-farm/onsite containerized green-ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy. FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for green-ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end users clean fertilizer, energy and green ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer. For more information about the company, visit

