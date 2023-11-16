420 With CNW - Ohio Vote Means Recreational Cannabis Now Legal In 24 States

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ohio voters gave their approval last week to the

legalization of recreational marijuana

cultivation and sales, opening the doors to a potentially lucrative market in the Midwest. This milestone was achieved with around 53% of the votes counted, where supporters of Issue 2 were leading with 55.7% in favor against 44.3% opposed.

This makes Ohio the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana following a prolonged and contentious process . It is expected that the...

