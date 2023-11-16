Qatar Contributes In Evacuating 54 Bosnians From Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar contributed in evacuating 54 Bosnian citizens from the Gaza Strip through Rafah crossing in co-ordination with the Palestinian and Bosnian sides. Ambassador of Qatar to Egypt Tariq Ali al-Ansari welcomed the Bosnian citizens as Qatar facilitated their arrival to their final destination. Evacuating the holders of foreign nationalities comes within Qatar's humanitarian efforts and its close co-operation with fraternal and friendly countries to evacuate their citizens wishing to leave Gaza. (QNA)
