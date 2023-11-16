ENERGY STAR® Industrial Showcase Comes To Robinson Refinery

(MENAFN- 3BL)



To celebrate its achievements in energy efficiency, Marathon Petroleum's refinery in Robinson, Illinois, recently hosted an ENERGY STAR® Industrial Showcase.

Held in September at the refinery, about 300 guests attended the event, including many local, state and federal officials. In 2022, the Robinson refinery earned its fifth consecutive ENERGY STAR certification and eighth overall.

About 300 guests attended the event held at the Robinson, Illinois, facility, including more than 50 local and state officials. The event featured multiple presentations from employees and partners on Robinson's sustainability efforts, emission reductions and investments in the community. One of the featured speakers was Illinois State Representative Adam Niemerg.

“From your outstanding record in energy efficiency, to your constant work to better this community – whether through your regular volunteerism and investments in Crawford County and beyond to how this team at Marathon's Robinson refinery mobilized following this year's tornado – what you all do here is absolutely amazing,” Niemerg said.

At last year's ENERGY STAR Industrial Partner Meeting, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) named the Robinson refinery's steam turbine optimization project – aimed at reducing electricity and emissions – as one of its Top 12 Projects of the year for energy efficiency across the country's industrial sector.

“On the heels of receiving our fifth consecutive ENERGY STAR certification, we could not be more honored to host an event such as this in Robinson,” said Amy Macak, Robinson refinery General Manager.“It is a testament to the efforts of our entire team here, and today and every day, we are proud to be an ENERGY STAR partner.”

Building on its award-winning record for energy efficiency, the facility, working with solar energy developer Sol Systems , recently announced the construction of a Solar Farm to be built on 30 acres of MPC-owned land adjacent to the refinery. The project is expected to begin in early 2024. Once in place, the solar panels are expected to avoid electricity consumption from the electrical grid equivalent to roughly 1,000 homes' energy use annually.