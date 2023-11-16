Guinness World Records Day 2023: Theme, Records Made And Significance

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day), a worldwide celebration of human achievement, falls every year on November 17. The day reminds us of amazing things that humans are capable of, pushing the boundaries of what is thought to be possible and making history. The day also celebrates the range of human skill and determination, from amazing to truly bizarre. It can also be anything from the longest hair, to the longest nails World Records Day 2023: DateGuinness World Records Day is celebrated every year on November 16Guinness World Records Day 2023: ThemeGuinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said the theme of this year's celebration is“super skills”.Also Read | 'Occupation of our Palestine': Osama Bin Laden's 21-year old letter goes viral“Guinness World Records Day is a global celebration of the superlative, it's a chance for you to attempt a Guinness World Records title, and maybe even make your way into the Guinness World Records book,\" Reuters quoted Craig Glenday as saying Read | Why muhurat trading doesn't get you a Diwali bonus alwaysGuinness World Records Day 2023: HistoryGuinness World Records Day was first observed in 2004 to mark Guinness World Records becoming the best-selling copyright book of all time. Now, GWR Day is a much-anticipated annual celebration that has inspired some iconic record-breaking achievements Read | JSW Infra wins bid to develop 30 mtpa port in Karnataka for ₹4,119 croreWatch some of the amazing records made on Guinness World Records Day 2023:Guinness World Records Day 2023: SignificanceOn Guinness World Records Day, people from all walks of life try to break previous records or establish brand-new ones, exhibiting a variety of skills and achievements. The spirit of Guinness World Records Day is universal, spanning from the megapolitan cities of the new world to the metropolitan cities of the old civilizations, from the congested streets of New York City to the countryside of rural India and China. So if you have a desire for adrenaline, knowledge or finding your limits, you can take part and create a history.
