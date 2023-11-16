IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Put On Air Show Ahead Of World Cup Final

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force is scheduled to conduct an air show before the final match of the Cricket World Cup, set to take place on November 19 reported by PTI citing the Defence PRO for Gujarat, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthral people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement Read: Indian Air Force may conduct air show in Arunachal Pradesh, says Air Marshal DharkarIndia secured a spot in the ODI World Cup final by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday Black Caps were bowled out for 327 in their reply, with pacer Shami (7-57) taking the first four wickets - including two in three deliveries when New Zealand was going well on 220-2. Daryl Mitchell hit 134 off 119 balls final match will see India facing the victor of the second semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa Read: South Africa vs Australia: Pat Cummins takes Australia to World Cup finals against India, defeat Proteas by 3 wicketsThe IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team typically consists of nine aircraft and has showcased its skills in various air shows throughout the country team is recognized for its distinctive display, featuring loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres, and the creation of various shapes in the sky.(With inputs from PTI)

