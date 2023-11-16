Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Voting Underway In 230 Assembly Seats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Voting for the much-anticipated Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 is underway across all 230 constituencies. The results will be unveiled on December 3 after the ballot counting concludes, determining the political fate of the state.

The election boasts a head-to-head battle primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, although it includes formidable players like the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Communist Party of India (Marxist).







Key candidates:

Among the prominent figures in the race are Kamal Nath, Vikram Mastal, and Govind Singh from Congress, and Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Ambrish Sharma from the BJP.

Key seats:

Chhindwara: Witnessing a direct contest between Kamal Nath and Vivek Bunty Sahu of BJP.

Indore-1: Featuring BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya against Congress' Sanjay Shukla.

Budhni: Hosting the faceoff between CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress' Vikram Mastal.

Narsingpur, Lahar, Datia: Presenting substantial contests between BJP and Congress candidates.

Critical aspects to know:

The election commenced at 7 am across the 230 constituencies, where 5.6 crore voters, comprising 2.88 crore males, 2.72 crore females, and 22.36 lakh first-time voters, will exercise their democratic right.

Significance for BJP and Congress:

This election holds pivotal significance as it precedes the 2024 Lok Sabha election. With Madhya Pradesh contributing 29 MPs, the assembly polls often offer a glimpse into the mood of the electorate concerning prevailing issues like inflation and unemployment.

2018 Assembly Election:

In the 2018 elections, Congress emerged as the largest party with 114 seats, while the BJP secured 109. Despite the Congress-BSP-SP alliance, BJP managed to cling to power in the state.

With intense competition and crucial constituencies at stake, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 promise to be a crucial battleground for the competing parties.