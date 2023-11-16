'Tiger 3' Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Starrer Mints Rs 187.65 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has become one of the year's biggest hits and is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India in just five days. Released on November 12, 2023, the action-spy-thriller grossed Rs 18.50 crore in India on Thursday, November 16, and with this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 187.65 crore.

Salman Khan's biggest opening film



On November 12, Tiger 3 grossed Rs 44.50 crore at the box office and with this, the film not only became Salman Khan's highest Diwali opening but also the superstar's highest opening ever. The film then collected Rs 59.25 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 44 crore on day three and Rs 21 crore on day four.

Katrina Kaif on 'Tiger 3'



Katrina Kaif also stated that she is 'very thrilled' with Tiger 3's box office triumph. "I'm incredibly happy. I believe that being able to delight the audience is what brings us the greatest joy, what brings me the most joy, and what allows us to continue developing the Tiger brand. And I believe that is a major passion for all of us. It's one of my favorite movies. It means a lot to me. I think it's all become a big part of our lives now," she said.

'Tiger 3'

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of Yash Raj Films' spy universe with Maneesh Sharma taking charge of the direction. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, as well as Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat. Shah Rukh Khan also appeared in the film in an action-packed cameo. 'Tiger 3' was released in theaters on November 12, 2023.