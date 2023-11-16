South Africa's President Ramaphosa Concludes Official Visit To Qatar

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





DOHA, Nov 17 (NNN-SANEWS) - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Qatari counterpart Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al Thani have agreed to expand the scope of economic relations between their two countries.

Ramaphosa travelled to Doha for a State Visit from 14-15 November. The Republic of South Africa and the State of Qatar will in 2024 celebrate their 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

During the State Visit, the President held a bilateral discussion with Sheik Tamim and deliberated on various geopolitical issues that are currently impacting the world and ways to further strengthen economic ties.

“On bilateral trade, both leaders agreed to expand the scope of economic relations. In this regard, the State of Qatar will soon dispatch a delegation to South Africa that will assess potential investment projects,” the Presidency said.



The President and Sheik Tamim deliberated on the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the urgent need for the international community to support efforts by the State of Qatar to end the devastating onslaught by Israel against the people of Gaza and to find a lasting solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Ramaphosa commended Qatar for its forefront position in mediating the release of civilian captives held by Hamas in Gaza as part of a concerted de-escalation effort.

“The President and His Highness also discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Both South Africa and Qatar expressed related positions on the conflict, which is to support a peaceful resolution through diplomacy, inclusive political dialogue, and negotiations, preferably facilitated through the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General. President Ramaphosa also briefed His Highness on the African Peace Initiative,” the Presidency said.



Furthermore, the two leaders deliberated on the reform of the United Nations Security Council and the urgent need to make the organ reflective of current geopolitical realities and the pivotal role that Africa and other countries of the global south can play in global governance, peace and security matters.

Addressing the Qatari and South African business community, President Ramaphosa urged Qatari companies to explore more partnerships with their South African counterparts and invest in developmental projects in South Africa.



The President enumerated several features that make South Africa an attractive investment destination of choice for Qatari businesses.



“Key amongst these, is South Africa's industrialised economy driven by well established companies, the development of greater market access through the African Continental Free Trade Area, the endowment of vast resources of critical minerals that will be used as the world embraces cleaner, greener growth and the far-ranging economic reforms that provide opportunities for partnership between foreign investors and domestic firms in South Africa,” the Presidency said.



During the visit, three bilateral agreements were signed between the State of Qatar and the Republic of South Africa and they covered cooperation in the fields of education, the empowerment of women and people with disabilities and the establishment of a mechanism for bilateral consultations.



President Ramaphosa congratulated the State of Qatar for the successful hosting of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, an experience that is shared with South Africa. - NNN- SANEWS