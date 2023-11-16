HIMARS Destroys Russia's ZALA Drone, Crew In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they adjusted HIMARS fire against the crew of a Russian ZALA unmanned aerial system in the Donetsk region.
The Command of the Special Operations Forces published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"During aerial reconnaissance in the Donetsk sector, operators of the 3rd SOF regiment spotted the crew of a ZALA UAV who were preparing to launch the drone. They adjusted the fire of the M-142 HIMARS of an artillery unit of the Defense Forces on the target," the post reads.
As a result, the strike destroyed the UAV crew, their vehicle, and the drone itself.
