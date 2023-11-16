Iran Seeks More Gas From Turkmenistan Amid Winter Demand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Iran is in talks
with Turkmenistan to increase its gas imports from the neighboring
country, Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji told reporters after
today's meeting of the Cabinet of Iran in Tehran, Trend reports.
Iran had announced in May 2023 that it would sign a gas import
contract with Turkmenistan and start receiving 10 million cubic
meters of gas per day from May 21, 2023. Since then, Iran has been
importing an average of 7.5 million cubic meters of gas daily from
Turkmenistan, with some days reaching 10 million cubic meters.
Owji said that the gas imports from Turkmenistan were part of
Iran's efforts to ensure gas supply to its northern and
northeastern regions in the upcoming winter season (December 22,
2023 through March 19, 2024).
He added that Iran is continuing to swap Turkmen gas to
Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan had signed a contract on
November 28, 2021 in Ashgabat to swap Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan
through Iran.
The contract envisaged the delivery of up to 1.5-2 billion cubic
meters of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan per year, starting from January
1, 2022.
On June 3, 2022, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji signed a memorandum of
understanding in Baku to double the Turkmen gas supply to
Azerbaijan via Iran.
Iran has the second largest gas reserves in the world, with
about 34 trillion cubic meters of gas. The country's gas production
capacity is reportedly more than 1 billion cubic meters.
