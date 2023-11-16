Paramilitary Member, Three Daesh Militants Killed In W. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Nov 17 (NNN-NINA) – A government-backed paramilitary, Hashd Shaabi, member, and three Daesh militants were killed last night, in a rugged area in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a security source said.

A Hashd Shaabi force, carried out an operation to hunt down the Daesh militants, in the Wadi Hauran area, in the western desert of Anbar province, and clashed with the militants, leaving three militants killed, Col Mohammed al-Dulaimi from the provincial police, said.

A Hashd Shaabi member was also killed in the clash and another wounded, al-Dulaimi said.

He added that, Iraqi security forces rushed to the scene and began a search operation looking for the attackers.– NNN-NINA