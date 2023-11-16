Storms Hampering Russia's Effort To Move Warships From Occupied Crimea - Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has still not completed the transfer of the Black Sea Fleet to Novorossiysk after a series of successful Ukrainian strikes because weather conditions and logistics stand on the way.

That's according to the head of the joint press center at Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk , who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The relocation of their fleet has not been completed. This is hindered in a certain way by the weather. We're actually observing a slowdown in warships' relocation. And often when they go for another attempt, they are forced to return to their base due to weather conditions. Therefore, not all vessels have been moved from the Crimean bays. And the most important thing is the logistical issue related to the loading of Kalibr missiles. These capabilities still remain in Crimea," Humeniuk noted.

Earlier, the spokeswoman for Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, reported that weather issues also forced the Russians to reduce the intensity of the use of guided aerial bombs in the front-line territories as just 12 such cases were reported in the past day.