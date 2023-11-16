Day Of Downtime On Border With Poland Costs Ukrainian Carriers At Least EUR 300

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The blocking of truck traffic on the border with Ukraine by Polish carriers has a 90% political component. Every day of downtime at the border costs Ukrainian carriers at least €300.

Volodymyr Balin, Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine, stated this in an exclusive commentary to Ukrainian Radio .

"I would not say that there is a flavor of politics here. I would say that there is more than 90% politics here. First, the Polish party Confederation, which actively supports this strike, is openly anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian. Secondly, the trucks that are actually blocking the border came from Biała Podlaska (a city in eastern Poland - ed.), and these carriers used to work on the market of Belarus and Russia. Today, this opportunity is closed. They did not adjust their vehicles to European markets and decided to block us," Balin said.

He emphasized that the strike itself is not officially supported by any state association of Polish carriers, and there are many of them, except for one owned by one of the strikers. Large carriers also do not support this strike.

Balin added that due to the blocking of truck traffic by Polish carriers at three border crossing points with Ukraine, Ukrainian carriers lost at least €300 for each day of extra downtime.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Due to the blockade at some checkpoints, the waiting time for trucks to enter Ukraine is almost six days (140 hours).

The protest is officially registered by Polish carriers with local authorities until January 3, 2024.

Among the carriers' demands to the Polish government are the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers; toughening of ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport) transportation rules for foreign carriers; inability to register companies in Poland if their financial activities are not in the EU; a separate queue for cars with EU license plates; a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks; and access to the Ukrainian Shliakh system.

Ukraine is holding talks with the Polish side to unblock the border.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said that Polish carriers' demands to amend the Agreement on Liberalization of Road Transport between Ukraine and the EU (the so-called "transport visa-free regime") have no grounds, and therefore such changes are not being discussed.