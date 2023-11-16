Volume Of Transactions Via Payment Cards Increases In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. The volume of
transactions using payment cards of Kazakh issuers amounted to 14.4
trillion tenge (about $30.9 billion), the number of transactions
was 1.02 billion in September 2023, Trend reports.
Data from Kazakhstan's National Bank shows that compared to the
same period in 2022, the number of non-cash transactions increased
by 26 percent and reached 996.3 million transactions, the volume
increased by 33.9 percent, reaching 12.5 trillion tenge (about
$26.8 billion).
At the same time, payment card holders carried out 20 million
transactions to withdraw cash in the amount of 1.9 trillion tenge
(about $4 billion). There is a decrease in the number of cash
withdrawal transactions compared to September 2022 by 2.2 percent,
an increase in the volume of transactions - by 11 percent.
The main share of non-cash transactions in Kazakhstan was made
through the Internet/mobile banking (81.4 percent of the total
number of transactions and 91.1 percent of the total volume of
non-cash payments and money transfers) and POS terminals (18.6
percent and 8.6 percent of total number and volume of non-cash
payments and money transfers).
Cash dispensing transactions were mainly carried out through
ATMs (98.4 percent and 89.3 percent of the total number and volume
of cash dispensing transactions).
There are 72.6 million payment cards in circulation in
Kazakhstan as of October 1, 2023. The most common are debit cards,
their share is 80.6 percent, the share of credit cards is 16.7
percent. The share of debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid
cards accounted for 2.7 percent.
