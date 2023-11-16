Russian Shelling Kills 75-Year-Old Woman In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 75-year-old woman was killed during the massive shelling of Kherson on the evening of Thursday, November 16.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A 75-year-old woman died as a result of the recent shelling of the center of Kherson by the Russian occupying forces," Mrochko wrote.

According to him, the woman was in her apartment at the time of the enemy attack.

Earlier reports said that the enemy attack on the city had also injured three people, among them a 15-year-old girl.