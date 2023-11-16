Ukraine Working To Increase Air Defense Capabilities - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian authorities and diplomats are actively working to increase the capabilities of Ukrainian air defenses.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his daily video address , Ukrinform reports.

"There is a lot of work to be done. Cities like Kharkiv, regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia need more systems, more security. This is the task of all our diplomats, of our entire state. I thank everyone who is effective in this," Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

According to him, the geography of our cooperation for the sake of a sky shield for Ukraine is very extensive.

"Not everything can be told publicly now. But what is absolutely certain is that Ukraine is constantly getting stronger. Our air defense capabilities are increasing. Of course, this is not yet a hundred percent protection," he added.

The head of state thanked all the defenders of the sky who are on combat duty every night and every day, all pilots and engineers of the Ukrainian Air Force, all anti-aircraft gunners and soldiers of mobile fire groups.

"Every time they achieve a result, it is a result for the whole country. This is a salvation for our people, for our cities, for Ukrainian infrastructure. Of course, I also thank everyone in the world who helps," he said.