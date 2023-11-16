Occupiers Building Barriers In Crimea To Defend Against Ukrainian Landing - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are building barriers in temporarily occupied Crimea to defend against a possible landing by Ukrainian troops and drone attacks.

That's according to Ukraine's Atesh partisan movement, Ukrinform reports.

"Our agents spotted a floating crane. It is engaged in the construction of engineering barriers against a possible landing by Ukrainian marines or attacks by surface drones," the movement wrote on Telegram.

In addition, the partisans noticed the departure of some Russian ships from the Sevastopol bay. In this way, the occupiers move their boats away from the line of attack of Ukrainian missiles and unmanned surface vehicles. It is not clear where the ships are headed, but there are already fewer warships in Sevastopol.