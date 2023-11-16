Occupiers Building Barriers In Crimea To Defend Against Ukrainian Landing - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are building barriers in temporarily occupied Crimea to defend against a possible landing by Ukrainian troops and drone attacks.
That's according to Ukraine's Atesh partisan movement, Ukrinform reports.
"Our agents spotted a floating crane. It is engaged in the construction of engineering barriers against a possible landing by Ukrainian marines or attacks by surface drones," the movement wrote on Telegram.
In addition, the partisans noticed the departure of some Russian ships from the Sevastopol bay. In this way, the occupiers move their boats away from the line of attack of Ukrainian missiles and unmanned surface vehicles. It is not clear where the ships are headed, but there are already fewer warships in Sevastopol.
MENAFN16112023000193011044ID1107443000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.