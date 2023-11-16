National Guard Soldiers Destroy Two Enemy Ammo Depots In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed Russia's mortar and two ammunition depots.

The press service of military unit 3011 of the National Guard of Ukraine said this in a post on its Facebook page and shared the relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

"A mortar unit of the 21st separate brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, in cooperation with aerial reconnaissance, continues to work efficiently in Donetsk region," the report says.

Enemy infantrymen tried to enter the positions covertly, but aerial reconnaissance exposed their intentions.

Thanks to the teamwork, one mortar, two ammunition depots of the Russian army and enemy positions were destroyed, the National Guard noted.

As Ukrinform reported, since February 24, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 314,300 Russian invaders.