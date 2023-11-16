Türkiye's First Lady Hosted Pro-Palestinian Meeting In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – Türkiye's First Lady, Emine Erdogan, hosted on Wednesday, a meeting named“One Heart for Palestine” in Istanbul, with spouses of several world leaders.

Spouses and special representatives of state leaders from 15 countries, including Qatar, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, attended the event, aimed at pushing for an end to the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, and finding a resolution to the crisis, according to the Turkish presidency.

In her speech at the meeting, held in the Dolmabahce Palace, Emine voiced her concern about the“silence, particularly in most European countries and the U.S., in face of the innocence in Gaza.”

“Although a ceasefire is our primary goal, it is not the final goal. Let us call on the whole world with the same one voice, to unite our efforts, to achieve lasting peace in Palestine and Israel,” she said.– NNN-XINHUA