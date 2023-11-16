Kuwait Crown Prince Shooting Championship Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Annual Shooting Championship kicked off Thursday with the participation of 400 shooters competing in five different categories at the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Complex.
As of today, competitors Sarah Al-Hawal managed first place in the Women's Trap category, respectively succeeded by Zaina Hamood and Asma Abdul Malek.
In the Women's Skeet, Sheikha Al-Rashidi came first while Eman Al-Shamaa and Afrah bin Hussain came second and third respectively.
For the Men's 10m air pistol competition, shooter Hamad Al-Namshan dominated the final stages putting Hassan Al-Mulla in second while Fahd Al-Darae.
For the Women's 10m air pistol competition, shooter Israa Bahman came first, while Aliaa Busakher came second, followed by Athari Al-Bolushi.
Shooter Naser Al-Rabah won the 10m air rifle category followed by Mohammad Al-Subaie and Turki Al-Mutairi.
A press statement by shooter Bahman after her victory, expressed jubilation and congratulated the winners of the fierce championship and gratified the high standards of the organizers. (end)
