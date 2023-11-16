UNRWA: Humanitarian Disaster Hinders Gaza Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said Thursday the Gaza Strip is facing a humanitarian catastrophe which exceeds relief agencies' abilities, and centers and medical personnel to carry out their tasks.

During a telephone call with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri, Lazzarini expressed his concern over the aggravation of the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip and difficulties facing UNRWA workers, said an Egyptian Foreign Ministry's statement.

Shoukri was briefed on Lazzarini's appreciation to humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts made by the agency to allocate new headquarters in Gaza instead of the ones subjected to Israeli bombing to help them resume duties, it added.

Shoukri stressed the necessity of stopping the Israeli occupation violations against Palestinians and civil facilities in Gaza, calling on all international parties to assume their responsibilities to compel Israel to halt these aggressions in Gaza, it noted.

The minister underlined the necessity for the international community to call on Israel to stop its ongoing attacks on Palestinian hospitals and the destruction of infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, it said.

This is a "blatant violation" of all international law, international humanitarian law, and all humanitarian values and norms, it stated.

He affirmed Egypt's commitment to continuing providing all necessary support to alleviate humanitarian suffering facing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to coordinating with international parties and organizations to provide full access to humanitarian aid.

Earlier, UNRWA warned against a sever starvation in Gaza as 2.4 million people have been attacked by the Israeli occupation forces' fire amid a 17-year blockade.

The Israeli attacks targeted all stores of food and bakeries as well as water and electricity plants. (end)

