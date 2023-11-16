Blinken, Shoukri Discuss Increasing Flow Of Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (KUNA) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Thursday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on the situation in Gaza and joint efforts to increase humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in urgent need.

"The Secretary thanked Egypt for its leadership in facilitating the safe exit of US and other foreign nationals from Gaza via Egypt to their final destinations, and advancing efforts to free hostages," the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press statement.

Miller noted that the Secretary reaffirmed the importance of concrete steps to minimize harm to Palestinian civilians in all of Gaza and the United States' rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The Secretary underscored the United States' commitment to work in concert with Egypt and other regional partners towards the formation of a viable, prosperous Palestinian state. (end)

