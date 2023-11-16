Gandm Direct Hire Introduces New PCO Car Rentals, Including The Iconic Tesla Model 3 And Kia Xceed For PCO Drivers In London

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The London-Based PCO Car Rental Company Continues to Impress the PCO Community with its Innovation-Driven PCO Car Rentals.

London, UK, 16th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The PCO market in London is currently witnessing a remarkable expansion due to the increasing employment rate and the availability of PCO cars in the city. G&M Direct Hire is a renowned and highly reliable PCO rental company in London offering the best PCO cars. They're the market leaders in the PCO car rental industry and bring the most advanced and innovative hybrid and electric cars for PCO drivers in the city.

G&M Direct Hire strives to help PCO drivers cut down their carbon footprint and align their professional goals with the city's clean air program. In this effort, they have introduced a couple of advanced and all-electric PCO car rentals, including the iconic Tesla Model 3, BMW i4, and Kia Xceed. Their focus on excellence speaks volumes about their customer service.

Talking about the new additions to G&M Direct Hire's fleet, a senior manager said,“We take pride in being London's top PCO rental firm. With over 15 years of industry experience, we understand each PCO driver's unique needs and, thus, have a PCO car suitable for everyone. Our latest EV fleet additions offer PCO drivers new opportunities and gateways to success.”

Tesla Model 3 is a fully electric car that allows PCO drivers to enjoy complete exemption from ULEZ and congestion zone charges across London. Other EV PCO rental options by G&M Direct Hire include but aren't limited to Nissan Leaf, Kia E-Niro, Kia Niro 2EV, Mustang Mach-E, and MG5 Exclusive. All of their PCO cars are MOT tested and certified. PCO drivers can also choose to benefit from the company's Uber-Ready and insured PCO car options for ultimate success.

“We don't make PCO car rentals a hassle. Our team has crafted easy, non-stringent, and quick PCO rental plans with value-added benefits for PCO drivers in London. Our flexible rental plans include complete MOT testing scheduling, PCO car inspection, and top-notch PCO cars.” The senior manager added.

G&M Direct Hire empowers new and seasoned PCO drivers in London by offering them top-of-the-line and innovative PCO rentals. They also equip PCO drivers with the critical know-how of the latest PCO guidelines, MOT requirements, policy changes, and TfL regulations in the city.

G&M Direct Hire was founded in 2008 and has solidified itself at the top PCO car services position in London's PCO industry. They provide PCO drivers in London with a wide variety of PCO cars for rent.

